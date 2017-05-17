Public invited to discuss downtown pa...

Public invited to discuss downtown parking enforcement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The City of Vallejo has announced a series of public meetings to discuss upcoming changes to parking enforcement in Vallejo. “Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the discussion,” said Administrative Analyst Carmen Cole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 27 min Anonymous 4
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 32 min JDs Smarter Brother 40
Trump's Putin Letter a Goody 1 hr More Krud Pajak P... 1
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 1 hr un agenda 21 67
Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem ap... 7 hr Anonymous 7
Big shift for California community colleges: Re... 9 hr geniuses 2
'Sunshining' bargaining proposals, Measure Q co... 10 hr geniuses 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC