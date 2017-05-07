Police arrest man in connection to drug and firearm offenses in Vallejo
While investigating, deputies stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, 21-year-old Eli Oani of Vallejo. Deputies learned that Oani was on probation and discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm, sheriff's officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open
|17 min
|City Employee
|3
|California's broadband policy allows it to be a...
|17 min
|answer please
|2
|California Has 6 of Top 10 Worst Cities for Smo...
|19 min
|answer please
|2
|Constance Beutel: Understated coverage
|20 min
|answer please
|3
|Jeff Carlson: Cannabis monkeys
|21 min
|answer please
|5
|Skip Dodge: Nobody likes Orcem
|1 hr
|south vallejo res...
|7
|Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim
|11 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC