Peterson: Love dogs? Looking for work? Herea s the scoop on Poop 911
Not long after Pete Athoe was laid off from his job in the information technology and software sector, he found himself in Sacramento. There he saw a truck bearing a logo akin to a manna from heaven: Intrigued, Athoe decided to do a little digging .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|41 min
|SilentSam
|35
|Orcem union buster in Ireland
|1 hr
|JDMyHero
|26
|Trump in Whoopee P P Dance w/Arabs
|4 hr
|notable quotes
|3
|Trump Gets Eunuched in Ryadh
|4 hr
|notable quotes
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|4 hr
|shoot first
|5
|Jerry Brown Could Overhaul UC Leadership If He ...
|5 hr
|shoot first
|4
|California Democrat Pushes To Ensure Teachers C...
|5 hr
|shoot first
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC