Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about loo...

Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out for Vallejoa s best interest

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

After the Vallejo Planning Commission's resounding 6-1 rejection of their application, Orcem/VMT appealed to the Vallejo City Council - that hearing is scheduled for May 30 and June 1. If you're a local resident and are interested in attending, you should arrive early for the 4:30 hearing. If the planning commission hearings were any indication, the trade unions will once again bus in paid union members to take up the seats so actual local stakeholders are relegated to the overflow rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Federal Government Outlines Plan To Punish Sanc... 3 min Anonymous 1
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 4 min Toxic Stu 39
Orcem union buster in Ireland 2 hr Anonymous 29
Trump in Whoopee P P Dance w/Arabs 7 hr notable quotes 3
Trump Gets Eunuched in Ryadh 7 hr notable quotes 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd 7 hr shoot first 5
Jerry Brown Could Overhaul UC Leadership If He ... 8 hr shoot first 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC