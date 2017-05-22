Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out for Vallejoa s best interest

After the Vallejo Planning Commission's resounding 6-1 rejection of their application, Orcem/VMT appealed to the Vallejo City Council - that hearing is scheduled for May 30 and June 1. If you're a local resident and are interested in attending, you should arrive early for the 4:30 hearing. If the planning commission hearings were any indication, the trade unions will once again bus in paid union members to take up the seats so actual local stakeholders are relegated to the overflow rooms.

