Old Vallejo home becomes training ground for firefighters
Similar to a fast-moving blaze, several members of the Vallejo Fire Department worked quickly Tuesday to prepare the destruction of an old Vallejo home. The house, located at 1912 Carolina St., is the final exam for a class of firefighters, who began a stringent 15-week academy earlier this year.
