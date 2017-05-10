Officials excited about tourism in Va...

Officials excited about tourism in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A small protest about the use of non-union workers during construction stood outside Vallejo's Napa Smith Brewery on Wednesday. That was the main takeaway from the 26th Annual Visit Vallejo Tourism Luncheon, which drew more than 100 dignitaries and others to the soon-to-open Napa Smith Brewery on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better 12 min Molly 88
Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV 22 min Stout the Snitch 38
Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs 56 min I Got Your Hooray 22
California DMV accused of violating federal vot... 9 hr burn down moonbea... 4
More violations slapped on Valero but other cos... Wed pay me now 6
Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo... Wed remember it 5
Solano projects positive year-end budget balance Wed hillary 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC