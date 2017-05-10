Officials excited about tourism in Vallejo
A small protest about the use of non-union workers during construction stood outside Vallejo's Napa Smith Brewery on Wednesday. That was the main takeaway from the 26th Annual Visit Vallejo Tourism Luncheon, which drew more than 100 dignitaries and others to the soon-to-open Napa Smith Brewery on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|12 min
|Molly
|88
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|22 min
|Stout the Snitch
|38
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|56 min
|I Got Your Hooray
|22
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|9 hr
|burn down moonbea...
|4
|More violations slapped on Valero but other cos...
|Wed
|pay me now
|6
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|Wed
|remember it
|5
|Solano projects positive year-end budget balance
|Wed
|hillary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC