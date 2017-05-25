New Vallejoa s eatery offers a little nostalgia with its menu
At 16, Enrique Garcia has no personal memory of the era his family's new Vallejo restaurant evokes, but he said he's enjoying it, anyway. Open since April 17, the cozy, Roy's Chili And Dogs at 526 Tuolumne St., at Florida Street, has about a half-dozen tables and two counters for eating; the walls sport vintage Vallejo photos and Coca Cola signage and the music are strictly late 1950s, early 1960s.
