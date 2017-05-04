New Mountain Mikea s allowed to sell ...

New Mountain Mikea s allowed to sell alcohol

A new Mountain Mike's Pizza restaurant, slated to open in late May, will be able to sell beer and wine after Vallejo's Planning Commission gave its approval Monday night. Located inside the Vallejo Village Shopping Center, at 4380 Sonoma Blvd. in north Vallejo, the pizza parlor will be allowed to sell alcohol during business hours, which are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

