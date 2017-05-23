Multi-agency effort aims to aid Solanoa s homeless
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Shauna Hughes, chief operating officer with Mission Solano, and Cindy Bradford, the Mission's director of programs, advise Steve Golob, a homeless client, of resources available to him. Law enforcement officials, homeless advocates and county workers descended Monday on various areas in unincorporated Solano County in search of homeless clients who may need resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution
|2 min
|came in legally 1963
|13
|Orcem union buster in Ireland
|12 min
|vallejo union member
|39
|Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f...
|22 min
|vallejo union member
|14
|Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday
|58 min
|this just in part3
|5
|Occupy Silicon Valley: The next populist movement
|2 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|2 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|6 hr
|Bye Bye Baggers
|54
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC