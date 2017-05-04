Mother of victim in Vallejo killing seeks death penalty for suspects

Two men facing charges of murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 21-year-old Vallejo woman appeared together Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court, where a judge granted the prosecutor's request for a joinder motion. Presiding Judge Peter B. Foor's decision makes Richard Hill, 39, of Vallejo, and Isaiah D. McClain, 28, of Richmond, co-defendants in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.