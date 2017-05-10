Morgan Lindsay Hannigan: Address outlandish fees
Housing affordability and availability continue to be an issue in Vallejo, despite progress at the state level with bills like AB2299 and SB1069. Both work in tandem to make building additional housing units easier for homeowners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chromium 6
|7 hr
|Smokingun
|13
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|unoceeme
|33
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|8 hr
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|32
|This Bay Area startup wants to eliminate your t...
|13 hr
|lawww orifices
|2
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|13 hr
|truciatrina3343a
|42
|Trump Speaks Russian: So what?
|14 hr
|soviet is okay fi...
|1
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|15 hr
|sam as it ever was
|111
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC