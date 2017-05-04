Moonshine Theatre presents free a Puppylocks and the Three Bearsa at JFK Library
The flaxen-haired young girl was originally an ugly old woman. And the papa, mama and baby bear began their literary existence as three “bachelor bears.” All these decades later, Vallejo's own Magical Moonshine Theatre has thrown caution - and, apparently, Goldilocks - to the wind in presenting “Puppylocks and the Three Bears” on Sunday with a free 2 p.m. program in the McCune Room at JFK Library in downtown Vallejo.
