Missing Filipino-American man found dead in Vallejo
"It is a heavy heart that I share these news with you: Kevin Redrico - a loving son and brother, gifted musician and actor, warm and endearing friend - has passed away on April 5, 2017," wrote Jonathan Redrico, Kevin's brother. "After a tireless month of wondering, waiting, searching, and hoping, it is a miracle that we finally found him."
