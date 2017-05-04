Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open

Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open

Vallejo Times-Herald

While I recognize and appreciate the Vallejo City Council's commitment to the fiscal, social and public security responsibilities for this community, I wish to warn them that closing the Blue Rock Springs golf courses would do irreparable harm to the city and its residents. We have a municipal recreational facility now that represents the best of Vallejo's positive characteristics.

