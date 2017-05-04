Middle school students build garden b...

Middle school students build garden beds on campus in Vallejo

11 hrs ago

The campus of Franklin Middle School in Vallejo will soon be greener thanks in part to a class of students. The 7th grade Life Sciences class, led by teacher Virgil Vigil, grabbed their shovels and spades and took to the lawn centered on school campus with the intent of creating raised planting beds for crops.

