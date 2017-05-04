Middle school students build garden beds on campus in Vallejo
The campus of Franklin Middle School in Vallejo will soon be greener thanks in part to a class of students. The 7th grade Life Sciences class, led by teacher Virgil Vigil, grabbed their shovels and spades and took to the lawn centered on school campus with the intent of creating raised planting beds for crops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert S. Arp: Where Cal Maritime stands
|31 min
|Anonymous
|4
|slavery in America
|48 min
|true
|1
|Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote
|53 min
|feelings
|5
|California Proposes to Tax Space Travel
|55 min
|liberals believe
|3
|Bills To Fight Fake News Moving Forward At Cali...
|1 hr
|tyrants
|2
|Disabled-placard abusers, it's your day of reck...
|1 hr
|hang up and drive
|5
|Man arrested for attempting to lure minor in Va...
|1 hr
|they are all the ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC