Michael J. Haworth: Positives have it
The concerns of a group of Cal Maritime students against the Orcem project are a rehash of previous complaints that have already been addressed and put to rest, unless your proclivity is against the project in which case nothing would change your mind. Yours is a wonderful facility, one that Vallejo is most proud to call our own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael J. Haworth: Positives have it
|12 min
|LoneGunmen
|16
|Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem
|15 min
|LoneGunmen
|8
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|6 hr
|Really Old Vallejo
|45
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|13 hr
|black lies matter
|6
|Tamara Brandstater: The right path
|14 hr
|Pumpkin Eater
|3
|Annual flea market, e-waste disposal event on S...
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo athletes shine at Special Olympics
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC