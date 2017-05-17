There are on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled Measure K extension passes in Vallejo. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

Officials with the Greater Vallejo Recreation District are breathing a bit easier this week as Vallejo voters appear to have narrowly approved extending a city-wide parcel tax. First approved in 2012, Measure K levies a $48 per parcel tax on most Vallejo homes generating $2 million annually for the GVRD budget.

