May 4 Vallejo A&E Source: Lily pads credits with book for transfer students
When Lily Espinoza was dismissed as dean and athletic director of Solano Community College, one door may have closed, but one big window of opportunity opened. Though the Benicia resident found herself jobless in 2014, authoring her first book was one giant itch since her college dissertation in 2011.
