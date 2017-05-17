May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Vacaville native tackles a Carmena in Vallejo
Nope. It's the real life of Rachel Deatherage, a 28-year-old soprano making her Verismo Opera debut in Vallejo in Bizet's “Carmen” that runs May 27-June 25 at the Bay Terrace Theatre. Artistic director Frederick Withrop has quadruple-cast the role with Deatherage handling the duties May 28, June 10 and June 28. “I was going to do something with hem a while back but it just didn't work out,” Deatherage said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16)
|25 min
|Publius
|61
|A shakeup that's good for Vallejo
|3 hr
|Barnabas
|12
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|3 hr
|just ask me
|44
|Measure K extension passes in Vallejo
|3 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
|Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload...
|3 hr
|Anonkk
|3
|Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager
|4 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
|Refugees could get special breaks in California
|4 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC