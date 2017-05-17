May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Vacaville ...

May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Vacaville native tackles a Carmena in Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Nope. It's the real life of Rachel Deatherage, a 28-year-old soprano making her Verismo Opera debut in Vallejo in Bizet's “Carmen” that runs May 27-June 25 at the Bay Terrace Theatre. Artistic director Frederick Withrop has quadruple-cast the role with Deatherage handling the duties May 28, June 10 and June 28. “I was going to do something with hem a while back but it just didn't work out,” Deatherage said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16) 25 min Publius 61
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 3 hr Barnabas 12
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 3 hr just ask me 44
News Measure K extension passes in Vallejo 3 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload... 3 hr Anonkk 3
Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager 4 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Refugees could get special breaks in California 4 hr obamas fingerprints 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC