May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Tommy Castro, Alvon honor McGroarty at Fairfield show

Sean McGoarty was a popular Solano County musician who died unexpectedly a year ago. Alvon Johnson and his band and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers perform June 10 at the Downtown Theatre in Fairfield in a tribute to the late blues performer from Vacaville.

