May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Blast from the past at Dixona s Pin-A-Go-Go
Brad Grant was never a big pinball guy. Then he attended Pin-A-Go-Go in 2001. Grant wasn't just hooked, he's become one the organizers of the huge event that attracted around 2,000 visitors last year - and Grant expects even more this weekend when the fundraiser returns Friday through Sunday at the Dixon Fairgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|WW_JD_D
|63
|A shakeup that's good for Vallejo
|7 hr
|Barnabas
|12
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|7 hr
|just ask me
|44
|Measure K extension passes in Vallejo
|7 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
|Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload...
|8 hr
|Anonkk
|3
|Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager
|8 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
|Refugees could get special breaks in California
|8 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC