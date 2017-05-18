May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Blast from...

May 18 Vallejo A&E Source: Blast from the past at Dixona s Pin-A-Go-Go

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Brad Grant was never a big pinball guy. Then he attended Pin-A-Go-Go in 2001. Grant wasn't just hooked, he's become one the organizers of the huge event that attracted around 2,000 visitors last year - and Grant expects even more this weekend when the fundraiser returns Friday through Sunday at the Dixon Fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16) 1 hr WW_JD_D 63
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 7 hr Barnabas 12
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 7 hr just ask me 44
News Measure K extension passes in Vallejo 7 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload... 8 hr Anonkk 3
Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager 8 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Refugees could get special breaks in California 8 hr obamas fingerprints 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC