May 11 Vallejo A&E Source: Green just a Diamond in the rough
Hey, even if his celebration of Neil Diamond's hits doesn't connect with the audience, “I can always fall back on being a smart aleck,” grins Bob Green. Not much chance of that happening - at least if experience counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|6 min
|Anti Orcem
|53
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|38 min
|Larry
|20
|More violations slapped on Valero but other cos...
|2 hr
|pay me now
|6
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|2 hr
|remember it
|5
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Solano projects positive year-end budget balance
|11 hr
|hillary
|2
|Board moves forward on Solano360-related work
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC