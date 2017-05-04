Matthew J. Ceryes: Selective outrage

For the first time ever, letter writer Paula McConnell is officially quoted in the papers saying something correct about the Vallejo City Unified School District. By saying our district is “a den of inequity,” hyperbolically, what she tried to say was, we are a den of Iniquity ; but in truth, describing VCUSD in terms of inequality is spot on! From unequal funding to unequal support, the VCUSD smiling schoolchildren somehow manage to struggle through challenges white boomers rarely encounter.

