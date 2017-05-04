Matthew J. Ceryes: Selective outrage
For the first time ever, letter writer Paula McConnell is officially quoted in the papers saying something correct about the Vallejo City Unified School District. By saying our district is “a den of inequity,” hyperbolically, what she tried to say was, we are a den of Iniquity ; but in truth, describing VCUSD in terms of inequality is spot on! From unequal funding to unequal support, the VCUSD smiling schoolchildren somehow manage to struggle through challenges white boomers rarely encounter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia prompts e...
|15 min
|SamboIncognito
|2
|Larry Ayers: Blue Rock and hard knocks
|2 hr
|too late for me
|7
|Dead body found in front of Vallejo church
|3 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax i...
|3 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Bay Area tourism drives travel spending in state
|3 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Mike Thompson slams GOP health care plan
|3 hr
|dear congressman
|2
|Bay Area's housing recovery isn't as universal ...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC