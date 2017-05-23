Mari Heinmiller: Save golf at beautif...

Mari Heinmiller: Save golf at beautiful Blue Rock Springs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

I've been playing golf for 50 years, thousands of rounds of which have been at Blue Rock Springs golf courses. As an active member of both the Vallejo Golf Club and the Vallejo Women's Golf Club, I've been following the angry letters concerning departing City Manager Dan Keen's proposal to sell out our two beautiful courses to housing developers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution 47 min Anonymous 18
Vallejo mayor weeps in session again 2 hr now pay me 18
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 3 hr Anonymous 61
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 4 hr ismellarat 30
Poll Vallejo Fil-Am Power Bloc's Next Move Is ??? (Nov '14) 7 hr Anonymous 26
Obama secretly conducted illegal searches on Am... 7 hr he knows where yo... 2
Vallejo City Council 7 -0 for "Safe Haven" Status 12 hr Anonymous 7
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC