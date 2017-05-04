Man leads Vallejo police on car chase

A man wanted on a burglary charge was booked into the Solano County Jail Tuesday night after leading police on a brief car chase through Vallejo. Marco Collier, 25, was spotted in a vehicle near the intersection of 5th and Cherry streets at about 5 p.m. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Collier allegedly drove off, leading police on a chase.

