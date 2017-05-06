Man falls to death at Sutter Home Win...

Man falls to death at Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena

Read more: KRON 4

A Vallejo man installing refrigeration piping at Sutter Home Winery in St. Helena died Thursday afternoon after falling 16-feet through the roof, according to the Napa County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said 56-year-old Daniel Colombo was doing repair work at 100 Main Street around 12:40 p.m., when he fell through a fiberglass light panel to his death.

