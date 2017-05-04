Man arrested for attempting to lure minor in Vallejo
A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Vallejo after attempting to a lure an 11-year-old girl on her way to school. At 7:50 a.m. Thursday, a witness saw Freeman allegedly calling over to the girl “as if to pick her up” while she was walking to school near the intersection of Alabama and Marin streets, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger Dominates School Board
|1 hr
|R Peterson
|7
|Vallejo City Council set to review VMT/Orcem ap...
|5 hr
|bah bah bahhh
|48
|Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia prompts e...
|7 hr
|Bumley
|5
|Dead body found in front of Vallejo church
|7 hr
|Dont Cry For Me
|5
|Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax i...
|9 hr
|chickenchucker
|3
|Larry Ayers: Blue Rock and hard knocks
|14 hr
|too late for me
|7
|Bay Area tourism drives travel spending in state
|15 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC