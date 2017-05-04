Man arrested for attempting to lure minor in Vallejo

A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Vallejo after attempting to a lure an 11-year-old girl on her way to school. At 7:50 a.m. Thursday, a witness saw Freeman allegedly calling over to the girl “as if to pick her up” while she was walking to school near the intersection of Alabama and Marin streets, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.