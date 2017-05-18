Kirk Smith, Mike Browne: Three record-breaking years

On May 10, before a record 136 Visit Vallejo members, elected officials, business leaders and supporters, Visit Vallejo held our 26th Annual Tourism Luncheon and Board of Directors Installation. The luncheon also celebrated the 30th Anniversary of our Visit Vallejo organization and was held at the new Napa Smith Brewery & Taproom and catered by the new League of Chefs.

