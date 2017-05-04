Jarice Butterfield Joins Ucp Work, Inc. Board
Butterfield has master's degrees in special education/education therapy and in educational leadership and organizations, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and organizations with an emphasis in special education and school psychology. She is currently the SELPA director in Santa Barbara County and oversees the special education funding and services for students with disabilities for the 23 LEA/Districts in the county.
