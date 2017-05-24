If freeway becomes a toll road, proje...

If freeway becomes a toll road, project could be down more quickly.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Highway 37 is legendary for its backups. This, of course, is a line of folks near Sears Point raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Republicans Try to Undo Campus Free ... 46 min Anonymous 1
California May Bar Landlords From Reporting Imm... 51 min Anonymous 8
See which college degrees lead to well-paying jobs 59 min Anonymous 1
Solano County's fallen peace officers remembered 1 hr Anonymous 1
Team Superstores being sold, owner Ross retiring 1 hr Anonymous 1
Jennifer Lemus: Celebrate Sperry Mill 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 3 hr TonyBlueBalls 31
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 3 hr Nathan _the_Narc 62
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC