Hazmat concern at Vallejo trucking co...

Hazmat concern at Vallejo trucking company turns out to be nothing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It was a case of better safe than sorry that brought a team of Vallejo Fire Department personnel and Solano County hazmat equipment to a Vallejo trucking company on Lewis Brown Drive early Monday. “A call came in at about 4 a.m. from staff who said they smelled something unusual and were slightly overcome, and one felt nauseated,” Vallejo Fire Department spokesman Matt Choy said at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cemex fines $1m pollution lies 34 min Bye Bye Brooks 6
Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem ap... 1 hr Bye Bye Brooks 5
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 1 hr Soldout for pizza 27
Jerry Brown: California Pension Liability Skyro... 2 hr hoontang burpman 3
The Rev. Dr. June Goudey: Vallejo jewels at risk 4 hr hate them all 10
Orcem locked out union 4 hr sameo sameo 23
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 8 hr un agenda 21 66
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC