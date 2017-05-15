Hazmat concern at Vallejo trucking company turns out to be nothing
It was a case of better safe than sorry that brought a team of Vallejo Fire Department personnel and Solano County hazmat equipment to a Vallejo trucking company on Lewis Brown Drive early Monday. “A call came in at about 4 a.m. from staff who said they smelled something unusual and were slightly overcome, and one felt nauseated,” Vallejo Fire Department spokesman Matt Choy said at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cemex fines $1m pollution lies
|34 min
|Bye Bye Brooks
|6
|Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem ap...
|1 hr
|Bye Bye Brooks
|5
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|1 hr
|Soldout for pizza
|27
|Jerry Brown: California Pension Liability Skyro...
|2 hr
|hoontang burpman
|3
|The Rev. Dr. June Goudey: Vallejo jewels at risk
|4 hr
|hate them all
|10
|Orcem locked out union
|4 hr
|sameo sameo
|23
|HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|un agenda 21
|66
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC