Hazmat concern at Vallejo trucking company turns out to be nothing

It was a case of better safe than sorry that brought a team of Vallejo Fire Department personnel and Solano County hazmat equipment to a Vallejo trucking company on Lewis Brown Drive early Monday. “A call came in at about 4 a.m. from staff who said they smelled something unusual and were slightly overcome, and one felt nauseated,” Vallejo Fire Department spokesman Matt Choy said at the scene.

