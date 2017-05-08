Grace L. Murphy

Murphy , Grace L., 80, of Vallejo, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2010 Marin St., Vallejo.

