Grace L. Murphy
Murphy , Grace L., 80, of Vallejo, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2010 Marin St., Vallejo.
