Gary W. Smith: Facts before lip service

Gary W. Smith: Facts before lip service

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

My sincere apology to California State University Maritime Academy for assigning school responsibility to authorized student organization free speech in a letter to the editor published by the Times-Herald. Failing to remember the Cal Maritime no-opinion position is totally on me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tamara Brandstater: The right path 2 hr Sheep Herder 18
Orcem locked out union 3 hr little squee 16
Neighborhood Rising opens office in downtown Va... 4 hr Anonymous 13
Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem 6 hr breathe 32
Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs 6 hr GOB EXpress 34
Trump's P M S Issue? 8 hr Sam 6
Poll Is Barack Obama ..... (Jan '09) 10 hr love it 7
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC