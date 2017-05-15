Gary W. Smith: Facts before lip service
My sincere apology to California State University Maritime Academy for assigning school responsibility to authorized student organization free speech in a letter to the editor published by the Times-Herald. Failing to remember the Cal Maritime no-opinion position is totally on me.
