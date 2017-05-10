Federal judge sentences former Vallej...

Federal judge sentences former Vallejo man to 10 years for mortgage fraud scheme

A former Vallejo resident who declared himself something of a financial housing guru during the real estate boom years between 2004 and 2007 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Oakland to 10 years in prison. The federal case against Karim Akil, 50, for conspiracy to commit mortgage fraud and money laundering dated back more than seven years when Akil was first indicted in 2009.

