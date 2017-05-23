Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart mari...

Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes

45 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A meeting on medical and recreational marijuana occurred last week in Vallejo with city officials, a Berkeley professor, a representative from a dispensary and one from NORML The meeting was to discuss the economic impact of Proposition 64 recreational marijuana use becoming legal on Jan. 1. It was a proactive meeting that every community should be having. Fairfield's dated "reefer madness" approach to medical marijuana dispensaries in the past has, unfortunately, handed Vallejo the leading role in Solano County for dispensaries as well as helped position them to reap the economic benefits of recreational pot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

