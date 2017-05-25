Divided Vallejo school board picks superintendent selection firm
A familiar 3-2 split of the Vallejo school board once again surfaced as trustees interviewed superintendent search firms during a special meeting Tuesday night. After receiving presentations from four firms, a 20-minute board discussion culminated into accusations of one trustee “yelling” and that board member accusing three other trustees of collusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
