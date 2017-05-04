Details emerge in hearing of Vallejo man accused of killing wife
A Vallejo man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child last December wept at his hearing Friday in Solano Superior Court, where several law enforcement officers who worked the crime took the stand to testify. Ishmeal B. Zeno, 37, faces a single felony murder charge in addition to a felony weapons charge in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Owens, 35, of Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert S. Arp: Where Cal Maritime stands
|1 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|7
|Congratulations Steve Darden (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Tube holster
|30
|Vallejo school board creates committee to help ...
|4 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|5
|slavery in America
|9 hr
|true
|1
|Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote
|9 hr
|feelings
|5
|California Proposes to Tax Space Travel
|9 hr
|liberals believe
|3
|Bills To Fight Fake News Moving Forward At Cali...
|9 hr
|tyrants
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC