Details emerge in hearing of Vallejo man accused of killing wife

A Vallejo man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child last December wept at his hearing Friday in Solano Superior Court, where several law enforcement officers who worked the crime took the stand to testify. Ishmeal B. Zeno, 37, faces a single felony murder charge in addition to a felony weapons charge in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Owens, 35, of Vallejo.

