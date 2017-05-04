Dennis Yen: Let me get this straight ...

Barely two months ago Vallejo City Manager Dan Keen and his staff rejected a large-scale commercial project because in the staff's eyes it imposed serious environmental impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. Now, barely two weeks ago they proposed eliminating an $800,000 deficit by selling Vallejo's two municipal golf courses, and replacing them with the environmental hazards and dramatic increases in greenhouse gases that 5,000 new homes would undoubtedly bring.

