Dennis Yen: Let me get this straight ...
Barely two months ago Vallejo City Manager Dan Keen and his staff rejected a large-scale commercial project because in the staff's eyes it imposed serious environmental impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. Now, barely two weeks ago they proposed eliminating an $800,000 deficit by selling Vallejo's two municipal golf courses, and replacing them with the environmental hazards and dramatic increases in greenhouse gases that 5,000 new homes would undoubtedly bring.
