Court of Appeal offers glimmer of hope to Vallejo man serving life sentence
A Vallejo man who shot at a trio of Fairfield police officers in 2011 and who is serving a life sentence on top of a 28-year prison sentence has been given a glimmer of hope from the Court of Appeal. An appellate ruling issued Thursday in San Francisco said the judge in Jordan Hughes' 2015 jury trial should have reviewed the personnel files as Hughes' lawyer had requested, to see if any of the officers involved in the shooting at a North Texas Street apartment had a history of using excessive force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adding downtown color to Vallejo
|1 hr
|owchee
|5
|Trump Offers Mare Island to Russians?
|1 hr
|Dont Quote Me Huh
|1
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|2 hr
|LoneGunmen
|4
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|7 hr
|Search This
|46
|Reward increases for information on animal slay...
|7 hr
|goat herders
|3
|Andy Jarvis: Substitute madness
|8 hr
|Blame a teacher
|2
|Morgan Lindsay Hannigan: Follow the money
|8 hr
|another connected...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC