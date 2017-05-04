Convicted killer continues to claim innocence
Less than a week after an outburst prompted a bailiff to escort him out of a Solano County Superior courtroom, a convicted killer appeared Thursday back in court, where he continues to represent himself in an attempt to prove his innocence in a pair of decades-old homicides. Moreland was sentenced in 1996 to two consecutive life sentences for his role in the 1994 killings of Gary Lawrence and Keiko Ellison along Ohio Street in Vallejo.
