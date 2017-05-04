Controlled burn final test for area f...

Controlled burn final test for area firefighters

16 hrs ago

The Vallejo Fire Department completed its controlled burn training exercise Thursday with the destruction of an old Vallejo home in the 1900 block of Carolina Street. Beginning on Wednesday, firefighters from Vallejo, Oakland, San Francisco and Crockett repeatedly set ablaze the large, two-story house while inside the structure.

