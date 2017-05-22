Contra Costa prosecutors have 'no con...

Contra Costa prosecutors have 'no confidence' in Peterson

Read more: Inside Bay Area

Contra Costa County prosecutors declared Monday they have "no confidence" in District Attorney Mark Peterson, less than two weeks after a county civil grand jury said he should be removed from office for "willful or corrupt misconduct in office" related to spending more than $66,000 in campaign funds on personal items. Ballots were cast at several locations over the Monday lunch hour and counted at 5 p.m. Aron DeFerrari, president of the 88-member Contra Costa District Attorneys Association, would not provide vote totals but said turnout among the membership Monday was "extremely high."

Vallejo, CA

