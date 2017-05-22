Contra Costa prosecutors have 'no confidence' in Peterson
Contra Costa County prosecutors declared Monday they have "no confidence" in District Attorney Mark Peterson, less than two weeks after a county civil grand jury said he should be removed from office for "willful or corrupt misconduct in office" related to spending more than $66,000 in campaign funds on personal items. Ballots were cast at several locations over the Monday lunch hour and counted at 5 p.m. Aron DeFerrari, president of the 88-member Contra Costa District Attorneys Association, would not provide vote totals but said turnout among the membership Monday was "extremely high."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution
|3 min
|came in legally 1963
|13
|Orcem union buster in Ireland
|12 min
|vallejo union member
|39
|Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f...
|23 min
|vallejo union member
|14
|Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday
|58 min
|this just in part3
|5
|Occupy Silicon Valley: The next populist movement
|2 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|2 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|6 hr
|Bye Bye Baggers
|54
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC