Complaints of bullying after girl attacked at Vallejo school
More parents are coming forward with concerns that their children are being bullied at a Vallejo middle school after the attack on a special needs girl was posted online. The mother of the victim, Emma Simms, said she transferred her daughter to Solano Middle School to make sure her educational needs were met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|6 min
|Anti Orcem
|53
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|37 min
|Larry
|20
|More violations slapped on Valero but other cos...
|2 hr
|pay me now
|6
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|2 hr
|remember it
|5
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Solano projects positive year-end budget balance
|11 hr
|hillary
|2
|Board moves forward on Solano360-related work
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC