Coffee with the Cops comes to the Mira

14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

On behalf of the Vallejo Police Department, Chief Andrew Bidou invites the public to its “Coffee with the Cops” event set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, at the Mira Community Cultural Center, located at 51 Daniels Avenue. This event is designed to promote better community relations and interaction between the members of the community and the Vallejo Police Department, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

