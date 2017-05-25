City council names Vallejo a safe haven for immigrants
A city council normally divided into two sides, spoke with one voice Tuesday night as it passed a resolution naming the city of Vallejo a safe haven for all immigrants. Emotions were high during the Vallejo City Council meeting as numerous speakers asked the council to think about immigrant families living in the city.
