Church notes: May 13, 2017

Church notes: May 13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. The morning message, from David Truesdell, pastor of ministries, is "By Grace." The Scripture reference is Ephesians 3:1-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael J. Haworth: Positives have it 1 hr oh really 15
Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV 3 hr Really Old Vallejo 45
Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem 7 hr old vallejo flip 4
Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo... 10 hr black lies matter 6
Tamara Brandstater: The right path 11 hr Pumpkin Eater 3
Annual flea market, e-waste disposal event on S... 14 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo athletes shine at Special Olympics 14 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC