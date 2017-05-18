Brien Farrell: Make Vallejo a safe haven

I taught part-time at Vallejo High School this past fall and saw how frightened many Vallejo students are that their families will be destroyed by new federal immigration policies - under new federal orders nearly all undocumented people are considered “criminals” and are at risk to be deported. I was proud when earlier this year I saw the Vallejo school board unanimously declare our schools to be safe havens for immigrant students and their families.

