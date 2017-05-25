BottleRock begins with an eye on secu...

BottleRock begins with an eye on security

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It's BottleRock Napa Valley weekend with roughly 140,000 tickets sold for the Friday-Sunday music and food extravaganza at the Napa Expo, but the three producers behind the event - David Graham, Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins of Latitude 38 Entertainment - recognized a more serious issue: Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester that killed 22 and injured 59 people. “Our thoughts are with those affected by the senseless act of violence at the Ariana Grande concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes 42 min dont laugh 6
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 1 hr Writers Guild 81
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes 3 hr oh king 2
City council names Vallejo a safe haven for imm... 9 hr american real 10
See which Californians get the most out of mort... 10 hr democrats did it 2
Calif. Democrats Grapple With The Rise Of The B... 10 hr democrats did it 2
Divided Vallejo school board picks superintende... 10 hr Real Apache 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC