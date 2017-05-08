Board grants parole for Fairfield man...

Board grants parole for Fairfield man convicted of torturing man...

A Fairfield man convicted of torturing a man in 2013 and serving a seven-years-to-life sentence was granted parole last week. Frank P. Bigoski IV, 33, joined six others in ambushing Keith Osby Jr. at a San Andreas Street home the night of May 12, 2011.

