Bethel art students working on downtown Vallejo art project fund-raiser

HERALD Artist Jos Sances, who, with partner, Donna Bilick, hopes soon to be transforming the now-decaying Capitol Street Stairs into a masterpiece, with colorful tiles depicting Vallejo history, pulls one finished tile of a sailboat in the Carquinez Strait, out of the kiln it was fired in at Jesse Bethel High School. Randall Goni's Jesse Bethel High School ceramics class did it by getting involved with the Capitol Street Stairs Mosaic Project, that's been working its way through the system for slightly more than a year.

